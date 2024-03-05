96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson takes “The Painter” to #1

March 5, 2024 11:15AM CST
Share
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Cody Johnson has earned his second career chart-topper with “The Painter.”

Though he didn’t write his latest #1 hit, he says it’s one he relates to, thanks to his loving wife.

My favorite lyric in ‘The Painter’ is ‘for every wall built, she saw a canvas,’” Cody says of the Ryan Larkins, Benjy Davis and Kat Higgins-penned track. “If there’s anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it’s that line. And that’s why we’ve been together for 15 years.”

He adds, “I hope my fans are encouraged to take the time to appreciate the people they have around them. The ones who make their life beautiful and bring all the beautiful colors to their world when it could just be black and white and dark. Remember them and tell them you love them.”

“The Painter” is the lead single from Cody’s latest album, Leather. The 12-track project also includes “Dirt Cheap,” which has been announced as the next single.

To see Cody on his ongoing The Leather Tour, visit codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burn It DownParker Mccollum
11:29am
I Go BackKenny Chesney
11:25am
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
11:22am
Girl CrushLittle Big Town
11:19am
Last NightMorgan Wallen
11:12am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram
2

Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing 'Friends In Low Places' At His Bar's Grand Opening
3

Toby Keith Just Had His Biggest Song Sales Week Ever
4

What being a journalist means to me
5

Jimmy Buffett’s Ford Falcon Sells for Big Bucks at Auction