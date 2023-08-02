96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson teases surprise new song, “The Painter”

August 2, 2023 2:50PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Get ready Cody Johnson fans, new music’s on the horizon. 

Cody recently shared a never-before-heard snippet of his upcoming song, “The Painter.”

“I don’t remember/ Life before she came into the picture/ Brought the beauty I was missing with her/ Showed me colors I ain’t never seen/ She took chances/ With every wall I built she saw a canvas/ I thank God everyday for how He made her/ My life was black and white/ But she’s the painter,” goes the romantic chorus.

The preview clip played alongside a video of Cody and his wife, Brandi, dancing together in an open field.

Hear a snippet of Cody’s “The Painter” now on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thats My Kind Of NightLuke Bryan
6:55pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
6:52pm
Trouble With A HeartbreakJason Aldean
6:48pm
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
6:41pm
Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill
2

Check Out This Squirrel
3

The Trademark Battle Over 'Taco Tuesday' Is Over
4

From Triumphs to Nightmares: A Candid Conversation with Journalist Jane Ferguson on 'No Ordinary Assignment'
5

Lubbock Troop Salute: Lubbock Native Serves Aboard Future Navy Warship