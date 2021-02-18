      Weather Alert

Cody Johnson teases the trailer of his Dear Rodeo documentary, featuring Reba McEntire

Feb 18, 2021 @ 5:00pm

Jay TrevinoCody Johnson will be the subject of an upcoming documentary called Dear Rodeo, chronicling his time as a bull rider on the Texas rodeo circuit and tracing how that journey led him to country music.

Ahead of the film’s release, the singer shared a sneak peek of the trailer on his Instagram.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be the Lone Ranger,” he says at the opening of the clip. “I always had those heroes…Because he’s always the good guy. He’s always the larger-than-life guy that walks in the room.”

Dear Rodeo takes its title from a song of the same name that’s included on Cody’s 2019 album, Ain’t Nothin’ to It. The singer subsequently released a duet version of the song with Reba McEntire, who shares his affinity for the rodeo life: As a kid, she was a barrel racer.

“I always thought everybody wanted to be a cowboy or a cowgirl,” Reba says in the documentary trailer. “It’s a way of life that’s very romantic. It’s honesty. It’s mother nature. It’s what God gave you.”

There’s no word yet on a release date for the Dear Rodeo documentary.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
KLLL Zoom Backgrounds
Cole Swindell comes clean about the pros and cons of a “Single Saturday Night”
Meat Judging Team Picks Up Second Victory of 2021 with Win at Lonestar Classic
Kenny Chesney mourns pilot friend killed in crash: “She was such a huge part of my island life”
Luke Combs makes the 2021 'TIME100 Next' list, with a tribute penned by Garth Brooks
Recent JMM Podcasts