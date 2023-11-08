96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson’s CMA Awards performance will feature an “elaborate stage plot”

November 8, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
ABC

Cody Johnson‘s saddling up to take his latest single, “The Painter,” to the CMA Awards stage.

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Cody teased his upcoming performance and shared what audiences can expect. 

“This is probably the most elaborate stage plot I’ve ever used. There’s a lot of visual. I mean, I don’t want to give away too much. There’s going to be a lot of visual cues for it,” he shares. “There’s a lot going on onstage.”

Cody’s also excited and grateful to be stepping into Country Music’s Biggest Night as a Male Vocalist of the Year nominee.

“I was born with whatever I have. I’ve been singing since, really, before I could talk,” says Cody. “You know, I was trying to imitate people’s voices and it’s a God-given thing. And so to be nominated and I guess acknowledged for it, that means a lot.” 

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
4:25pm
Any Man Of MineShania Twain
4:21pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
4:17pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
4:06pm
Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
4:02pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles