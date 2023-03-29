96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody Johnson’s New Album Will Include a Carrie Underwood Duet

March 29, 2023 9:49AM CDT
Cody Johnson revealed during the nomination event for the CMT Awards that he and Carrie Underwood have a duet on his future album   “She’s such a pro, and everybody that she surrounds herself with are all very professional, as well…  it’s kind of hard to compete with that,” Johnson said of working with Carrie Underwood.  Carrie and Cody are up for Video of the Year at this year’s ceremony. To win, they must beat out Blake Shelton, Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, and Morgan Wallen.  What is your favorite duet?

