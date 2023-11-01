96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cody, Megan, ERNEST, Martina + more to perform at Texas’ Two Step Inn

November 1, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Two Step Inn is returning to San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, in 2024 with a star-studded lineup.

Happening April 20 and April 21, the two-day festival will be headlined by Cody Johnson and Turnpike Troubadours. Artists on the performance lineup include Megan MoroneyERNESTMartina McBrideHank Williams Jr.Ian MunsickLee Ann WomackKassi AshtonClint BlackDrake MilliganMark ChesnuttJake WorthingtonDeana Carter and Hannah Dasher.

Presale begins November 3 at 12 p.m. CT. General sales will start after with any remaining tickets available. 

To sign up for the presale code and to view the full lineup, visit twostepinn.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
3:17pm
Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
3:10pm
Good DirectionsBilly Currington
3:07pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch
3:04pm
Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
3:00pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Country Singer And 'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Opens Up
2

Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song
3

Steve Trevino goes Beyond the Mic
4

Texas Tech Mens Tennis heads to Fort Worth for ITA Regionals
5

Three Red Raiders head to Abu Dhabi for World Am