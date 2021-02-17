      Weather Alert

Cole Swindell comes clean about the pros and cons of a “Single Saturday Night”

Feb 17, 2021 @ 5:00am

Robby KleinIn his latest hit, Cole Swindell may be longing for his last “Single Saturday Night,” but truthfully, the bachelor admits flying solo can be fun.

“I can tell you, I’ve had a lot of experience on single Saturday nights,” he smiles. “They’re not all bad, no.”

“Do I really want ’em to end?” Cole ponders. “I’m kind of on the fence on that one. You know, before corona[virus], no. Now the virus is [here], I might need to settle down. I don’t know.”

Cole’s female admirers needn’t worry, though. Upon further consideration, he shows his romantic side and admits he’s looking forward to finding a longtime love.

“Hopefully someday,” he reflects. “I mean, that’s the thing about this song, that, you know, even though I hadn’t had my last single Saturday night, but like a lot of other people out there, hopefully it’s someday soon.”

“Single Saturday Night” is the follow-up to Cole’s chart-topping “Love You Too Late,” and is likely the first taste of his upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2018’s All of It.

By Stephen Hubbard
