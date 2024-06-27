Cole Swindell hopes to sing “Forever to Me” to wife Courtney onstage

Cole Swindell may love singing “Forever to Me” live, but that doesn’t mean it’s without nerves.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it’s not a little nerve-wracking. I mean, this song is personal and just like any personal song, I think you want the fans to love it like you do,” Cole tells the press.

“But also know that this is the first time for me singing something like this and I can’t wait for Courtney to be out there and see her reaction when the fans are singing along,” he shares. “I can’t wait to — if I can talk her into it — [bring] her out onstage and I want them to meet her because she’s changed a lot for me.”

“I think getting to sing this song about her for her in front of the people that have given me a career is going to be, man, makes me tear up thinking about it,” Cole adds.

Cole and Courtney tied the knot June 12 in Sonoma, California. You can check out photos from their special day on Cole’s Instagram.

Cole’s currently on his Win The Night Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to coleswindell.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.