96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cole Swindell kicks off tour with sold-out shows: “So good to be back on the road”

May 21, 2024 2:50PM CDT
Share
ABC

Cole Swindell kicked off his Win The Night Tour with three sold-out shows in Canada.

“What a weekend..So good to be back on the road!” Cole shared on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who came out and helped us kick off the Win The Night Tour. London, Oshawa, Ottawa… we love ya. See y’all next time.”

Cole’s Instagram carousel shows him singing onstage and hanging out backstage before the concerts.

The Win The Night Tour continues May 24 in Brandon, Mississippi, before hitting Orange Beach, Alabama, and Boston, Massachusetts, on May 25 and May 30, respectively. Dylan Scott and Jon Langston will serve as opening acts.

You can grab tickets now at coleswindell.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Your PlaceAshley Cooke
3:04am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
3:01am
Out Of The BlueRobert Bacon
2:58am
American KidsKenny Chesney
2:55am
We RideBryan Martin
2:52am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley
3

Dewight Braxton Jr.'s Journey to Broadway Stardom in "The Book of Mormon" National Tour
4

Secrets Uncovered: The True Story of Eugene Fodor with Lars Jacobson
5

Unveiling Forgiveness: Steven Moyer on Directing 'A Bit of Light'