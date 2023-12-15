96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cole Swindell loves playing Dirty Santa during the holidays

December 15, 2023 3:30PM CST
Cole Swindell‘s got a favorite game to play during the holidays, and it’s both fun and slightly competitive. 

“Me and my family, we always [play], there may be several names for it, but we call it Dirty Santa,” shares Cole. “[It’s] where you draw a number and get to pick and exchange gifts and take gifts away, so it’s always hilarious.”

“We always have an uncle or an aunt that brings a crazy gift that everybody wants, so it gets pretty feisty in there,” says the “Chillin’ It” hitmaker. “That’s what we do, it’s just a fun time to just have fun with gifts and it’s nothing serious.”

Cole recently released “3 Feet Tall,” the first new track following his latest album, Stereotype Broken.

