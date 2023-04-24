96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Cole Swindell plots 12-date fall tour

April 24, 2023 1:50PM CDT
Cole Swindell has announced his brand new 12-date fall tour. 

The aptly titled Twelve Tour kicks off in Fargo, North Dakota, October 12, before hitting states such as Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Cole’s headlining trek will then wrap in Rome, Georgia, on November 4.

Fast-rising newcomers Nate SmithConner SmithAvery Anna and Greylan James will serve as openers on select dates. 

“My fans know 12 is my number… so, here we go… 12 SHOWS. 12 DIFFERENT SETS. We are kicking this off October 12th and I can’t wait to be out on the road with Nate, Conner, Avery Anna and Greylan!” Cole shares.

Ticket sales start on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Cole’s Down Home Crew fan club will get access to presale tickets on Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Cole’s website.

Cole’s new single, “Drinkaby,” is currently climbing up the country charts. The track is off his upcoming Stereotype Broken deluxe album, which drops Friday, April 28.

