Cole Swindell will try to come Down to Earth on tour in 2020

ABC/Image Group LACole Swindell’s had so much success lately, he can hardly come down to Earth. So he’s calling his 2020 trek the Down to Earth Tour.

“I have had such an amazing year in so many ways,” the Georgia native reflects. “I never think each year can top the previous, but it does.”

“To earn another career number one last week with ‘Love You Too Late’ and then the response and honors that ‘Break Up In The End’ received this year has blown me away,” Cole adds, “and of course the opportunity to get to tour again with my buddy Luke Bryan has been a blast.”

CMA-nominated HARDY and newcomer Trea Landon will join Cole on the dates, which kick off March 5 in Toledo, Ohio.

“HARDY, Trea and I already have some fun things planned for this tour,” Cole teases. “The fans better get ready because this tour is for them!”

In keeping with the Down to Earth theme, Cole and HARDY donned flight suits and shot a video at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama to announce the tour. A melodramatic narrator does a voiceover while Cole and HARDY do their best astronaut walk — but they still crack up at the end.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Cole Swindell’s Down to Earth Tour, with pre-sales starting on Tuesday before becoming available to the public on Friday:

3/5 — Toledo, OH, Stranahan Theater

3/6 — Rama, ON, Casino Rama Entertainment Centre

3/13 — Macon, GA, Macon Centreplex Auditorium

3/14 — Okaloosa Island, FL, The Gulf

3/15 — New Orleans, LA, Fillmore

3/25 — Sioux Falls, SD, Sanford Pentagon

3/26 — Dubuque, IA, Five Flags Center/Five Flags Arena

3/27 — Park City, KS, Hartman Arena

3/28 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

4/9 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

4/10 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center Theatre

4/11 — Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

4/16 — Charleston, SC, N. Charleston PAC

4/17 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

