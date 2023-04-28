Cole Swindell’s ‘Stereotype Broken’ includes a sad country song

Cole Swindell has dropped Stereotype Broken, the expanded version of his 2022 album, Stereotype.

The 17-song collection includes the chart-topping “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” Cole’s current single “Drinkaby” and the brand new “Sad Ass Country Song,” which Cole co-wrote with Joel Hutsell, Josh Miller and Matt Dragstrem.

Of the track, Cole shares, “I have always been a fan of sad country songs, and that’s kind of how this song came to be. We were sitting around talking about wanting to write a sad ass country song and I said, ‘Why don’t we just call it “Sad Ass Country Song”?’”

“Being able to finish this project with a song written with one of my best friends and bandmate since day one – Joel Hutsell is extra special,” he adds. “Josh Miller and Matt Dragstrem are two of the best in town and I’m so proud to have them on it too. Thanks to Zach Crowell for making sure the production was perfect. This song is high on my list of favorites from ‘Stereotype Broken.’”

Cole will open for Thomas Rhett on his Home Team Tour 23 starting May 4, before headlining his Twelve Tour in October.

