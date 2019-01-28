College Baseball Foundation First Pitch Luncheon

Buffet Lines open at 11:30am
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center
1501 Mac Davis Lane
Tickets: $25.00 per person. Rangers Meet and Greet is an additional $25.00.
For tickets or more information on the event, visit www.CollegeBaseballHall.org or call (806) 543-5361.
12:05pm Recognition of the past recipients of the Kal Segrist award
12:15pm LCU Coach Nathan Blackwood
12:25pm Texas Tech Head Coach Tim Tadlock
12:35pm Emily Jones with Rangers coaches and players
Proceeds benefit the College Baseball Foundation.
Texas Tech University School of Music
Guest Artist Violin Recital: The Kruse Duo
7:30pm – 9:30pm
Hemmle Recital Hall
2624 W. 18th Street
Free and open to the public