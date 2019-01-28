College Baseball Foundation First Pitch Luncheon

Buffet Lines open at 11:30am

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

1501 Mac Davis Lane

Tickets: $25.00 per person. Rangers Meet and Greet is an additional $25.00.

For tickets or more information on the event, visit www.CollegeBaseballHall.org or call (806) 543-5361.

12:05pm Recognition of the past recipients of the Kal Segrist award

12:15pm LCU Coach Nathan Blackwood

12:25pm Texas Tech Head Coach Tim Tadlock

12:35pm Emily Jones with Rangers coaches and players

Proceeds benefit the College Baseball Foundation.

Texas Tech University School of Music

Guest Artist Violin Recital: The Kruse Duo

7:30pm – 9:30pm

Hemmle Recital Hall

2624 W. 18th Street

Free and open to the public