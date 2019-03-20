College Student Donates Food Prize To Homeless Shelter

A couple weeks ago, Kansas State University freshman Cameron Koger went to a basketball game on campus and was chosen to compete at halftime in a three-point shooting contest.

He won it but there was a complication.

The prize was a year’s worth of food from the Mexican restaurant chain Qdoba. But Cameron wasn’t a big fan of Mexican food. So, he decided to donate the food to charity.

He ended up giving all that food to the Manhattan Emergency Shelter. Qdoba heard about the gesture and made things even better by doubling the prize.

So thanks to Cameron’s basketball skills and generosity, many free meals will be delivered to those in need in Kansas over the weeks and months ahead.