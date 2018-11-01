Colton Underwood Busts a Move, Celebrates Halloween in 1st “Bachelor” Teaser

It’s almost time! The upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Colton Underwood premiered its first teaser Wednesday on Instagram. “This Halloween, no tricks, just a treat,” a narrator intones at the start of the Halloween-themed video, which also opens with the notorious virgin yelling “Boo!” before busting out a few dance moves in a dapper suit. The new season of The Bachelor–or as it’s known in the clip, “The Boooochler”–debuts in January. It’s the kind of TV show you don’t want to admit you watch, but you really can’t help it!