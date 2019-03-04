Come Celebrate The Memorial Day Weekend With The Maines Brothers Band

All the original members of The Maines Brothers Band are back together for a one-night only concert and dance playing their favorite hits including “Break the Fall” and “Amarillo Highway.”

The Maines Brothers Band Concert & Panhandle Dance

Saturday, May 25, 2019, 7:30PM

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall, 1501 Mac Davis Lane

The Maines Brothers Band members are Lloyd Maines (steel guitar, electric guitar), Steve Maines (guitar, vocals), Kenny Maines (guitar, harmonica, vocals), Donnie Maines (drums), Jerry Brownlow (bass guitar, vocals), Richard Bowden (fiddle, mandolin, trumpet), Cary Banks (keyboards). Sister La Tronda Moyers (the best looking of the Maines Brothers) join in with beautiful harmony vocals. Special guest will be Terri Hendrix.

Ticket prices: $45 on the floor (excluding service fee) and $35 in tiered seating area (excluding service fee).

Tickets will be on sale through Select-A-Seat Lubbock, www. selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000.