Comedian “24” Actor Author Mary Lynn Rajskub on “Fameish” Author Mary Lynn Rajskub is over Jack Bauer, did a standup set in front of a bathroom at a laundry mat. Her book is “Fame-ish” and she takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Actor Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub Takes A Beyond the Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS 24 Actor Author Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Chloe O’Brian Comedian Detroit Fameish Gail the Snail It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Lubbock Mary Lynn Rajskub Michigan Sean Dillon Sweet Home Alabama Texas Trenton