Comedian “24” Actor Author Mary Lynn Rajskub on “Fameish”

Author Mary Lynn Rajskub is over Jack Bauer, did a standup set in front of a bathroom at a laundry mat. Her book is “Fame-ish” and she takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.