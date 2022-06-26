Comedian Helen Hong on her special “Well Hong” Helen Hong loves relaxing in Venice Beach, want to visit the Maldives and had an uncle she never knew. Before you watch “Well Hong” check out Helen Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Actress Comedian Helen Hong Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Actress Amherst Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Comedian Comedy Director Helen Hong Jane the Virgin Korean Los Angeles Lubbock New York Parks and Recreation Producer Sean Dillon Silicon Valley Texas Tottenville High School TV UMass Well Hong