Coming Soon: Rally House

April 17, 2023 12:44PM CDT
Rally House, a jersey shop, is coming to Lubbock soon! At Rally House, one can find jerseys, hats, hoodies, flags, and more from league favorites. Rally House also has gifts for grads, pieces to support collegiate athletes, and the current season’s team ready to represent.

One can also shop products relating to local food and beverage favorites.

Rally House will open up within the Canyon West shopping center.

For more on their products, check out Rally House’s website here, and their Facebook page here.

