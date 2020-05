Community Activist, Topic of Academy Award Nominated Documentary Bruce Franks Junior Goes Beyond the Mic

His favorite possession is his bowling ball but is spending quarantine playing video games with his son & nephews. Battle Rapper, and topic of Academy Award Nominated Documentary “St. Louis Superman”, Bruce Franks Junior goes Beyond the Mic.



“St. Louis Superman” airs Monday, May 18, at 8pm CT on MTV, VH1 and MTV2