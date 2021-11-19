Community in Schools Toy Drive

You can drop off toys from 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. at Canyon West.
Want to know why you should help?
Communities In Schools of the South Plains (CIS)® surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Operating in 87 schools in 20 school districts, CIS serves more than 7,940 young people and their families. As the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, Communities In Schools is proven to both decrease dropout rates and increase graduation rates.
OUR IMPACT AREA
Communities In Schools of the South Plains® partners with the following school districts to serve students through various programs on campuses across the South Plains: Brownfield ISD, Dimmitt ISD, Floydada ISD, Frenship ISD, Hale Center ISD, Lamesa ISD, Levelland ISD, Littlefield ISD, Lorenzo ISD, Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, New Deal ISD, Plainview ISD, Post ISD, Ralls ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD, Shallowater ISD, Tulia ISD and Premier Charter High School.
So we’ll see you at Canyon West on Saturday December 11th.