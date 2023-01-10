96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Company’s Comin” to pay tribute to Leslie Jordan at the Opry House

January 10, 2023 12:30PM CST
‘Company’s Comin” to pay tribute to Leslie Jordan at the Opry House

A who’s-who of stars from the world of music and comedy will pay tribute to Leslie Jordan next month during a special benefit at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. 

Maren MorrisBrothers OsborneAshley McBrydeJelly Roll, rocker Eddie Vedder and more are set to perform. Leslie’s Call Me Kat co-stars Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson will make special appearances, as well as actors Jim Parsons and Max Greenfield, plus comedian Margaret Cho.

Presales for the February 19 show start this Friday, with proceeds going to EB Research Partnership, one of the actor’s favorite causes. 

Leslie died unexpectedly last October while still promoting his 2021 collaborative country/gospel album, Company’s Comin’. Just last week, Dolly Parton was part of FOX’s tribute episode to the Tennessee native on his sitcom Call Me Kat.

