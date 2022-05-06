      Weather Alert

Concrete Repairs at 114th Street & Quaker Avenue to Start Monday

May 6, 2022 @ 3:56am

Beginning Monday, May 9, Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin concrete pavement repairs on 114th Street & Quaker Avenue on the south side of intersection. The construction will cause changes to the traffic flow. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Concrete pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

 

