CONFIRMED : Matt Wells Fired as Texas Tech Football Coach

Wells, whose record as Texas Tech Head Coach was less than stellar was fired today reported & confirmed 247Sports.
In his 30 games as head coach Wells was 13-17 and 7-16 in Big 12. He was 9-3 leading @ half while 3-14 when trailing at half.
Texas Tech will be led over the final four games of the season by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday a change in leadership for the Red Raider football program as head coach Matt Wells has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
Hocutt has tabbed offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tech faces No. 4 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Norman.
Hocutt will address the media at 5 p.m. Monday evening in a press conference that will air live on TexasTech.com as well as via the athletics department’s main social media and YouTube channels.
