Conley, Neuse, Dallas Named NCBWA Preseason All-Americans
Conley earns first team shortstop, while Neuse and Dallas collect second team accolades
LUBBOCK, Texas – The preseason accolades continue to roll in for No. 3 Texas Tech baseball as Cal Conley, Dylan Neuse and Micah Dallas were named Preseason All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Wednesday.
Conley was recognized as the first team shortstop, while Neuse was one of five second team outfielders and Dallas earned one of four second team relief pitchers spots.
This is the second organization to recognize all three players on its preseason All-America team, joining Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in December. The three selections led the Big 12, and ranked second behind UCLA nationally.
It marks the second preseason All-America honor for Conley as he was also a third team selection by Collegiate Baseball. Conley has also been tabbed to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team and the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list ahead of 2021. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Conley hit .371 and finished second in the conference with 24 RBI on his way to Third Team All-America and Freshman All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball.
Neuse is certainly on the national radar with his third preseason All-America honor in addition to being named Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. Neuse was placed on D1Baseball’s second team and Collegiate Baseball’s third team heading into 2021. He also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team and joined Conley on the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list. As a junior in 2020, Neuse hit .355 and led the conference in runs scored.
Dallas matches Neuse with three preseason All-America honors as he was a second team choice by Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Dallas was also placed on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team for the second year in a row. As a sophomore in 2020, Dallas was stellar out of the bullpen with a 0.57 ERA and three saves on his way to Second Team All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball. The year prior, Dallas starred in the Friday night starting role and took home Freshman All-America honors from D1Baseball.
The trio are among 24 returning letter winners for head coach Tim Tadlock and the Red Raiders, who start the season as a unanimous top-four team.
The season begins Feb. 20-22 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where Tech squares off against No. 8 Arkansas, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State. The three-day event was originally slated to begin Friday, but has been pushed back a day due to hazardous weather conditions throughout Texas.
–TECH–
Release provided by Ty Parker Texas Tech Athletics