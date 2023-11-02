96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Conner Smith announces debut album, ‘Smoky Mountains’

November 2, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Conner Smith is set to release his long-awaited debut album, Smoky Mountains, on January 26.

The announcement arrived alongside the scenic album cover and the 12-song project’s track list. Conner also shared a preview clip of the jubilant title track, which is slated to drop November 3.

Conner is currently touring the country on his headlining Creek Will Rise Tour. The trek is named after his single, which is in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

Here’s the full track list for Smoky Mountains:

“Smoky Mountains”
“Creek Will Rise”
“Roulette on the Heart” (featuring Hailey Whitters)
“Heatin’ Up”
“Baby, I”
“Meanwhile in Carolina”
“Boots in the Bleachers”
“Take It Slow”
“Trouble”
“I Hate Alabama”
“Regret in the Morning”
“God Moments”

