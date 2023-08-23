96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Conner Smith covers Randy Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses"

August 23, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Rising country artist Conner Smith recently put his spin on Randy Travis‘ “Three Wooden Crosses.”

Sharing his cover on Instagram, the video opens with Conner dubbing “Three Wooden Crosses” as “one of the best country songs of all time” via onscreen text before he starts singing. 

“There are three wooden crosses on the right side of the highway/ Why there’s not four of them, Heaven only knows/ I guess it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you/ It’s what you leave behind you when you go,” Conner sings while strumming the acoustic guitar.

“Three Wooden Crosses” was the lead single off Randy’s album, Rise and Shine, which dropped in 2002.

Conner’s currently #26 on the country charts with his single “Creek Will Rise.”

He’s also on tour with Luke Bryan on the Country On Tour. For the full schedule and tickets, visit Conner’s website.

