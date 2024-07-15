96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Conner Smith embraces songwriting with ‘Smoky Mountains Sessions’

July 15, 2024 12:45PM CDT
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Conner Smith is getting back to his songwriting roots with Smoky Mountains Sessions.

Arriving Aug. 2, the four-track project — named after his debut album, Smoky Mountains — features a newly recorded version of his Hailey Whitters-assisted single, “Roulette on the Heart,” as well as three new songs, two of which he wrote by himself.

“These songs came from a real place, and were recorded as real as possible. We cut these live, with my band, on the floors of the beautiful Echo Mountain Studios with a stain glass Jesus looking down,” Conner shares on Instagram. “This is the start of me getting back to the heart of what I love, telling stories. Next step in the journey for us.”

Conner’s post also included the EP’s cover art, and preview clips of “Boys in the Picture” and “A Thousand Miles Away.”

You can presave Smoky Mountains Sessions now to hear it as soon as it drops. 

Here’s the Smoky Mountains Sessions track list:

“A Thousand Miles Away”
“Song for Tennessee”
“Boys in the Picture”
“Roulette On The Heart (featuring Hailey Whitters) (Smoky Mountains Sessions)”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

