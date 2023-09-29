96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Conner Smith is engaged to girlfriend Leah Thompson

September 29, 2023 2:59PM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Conner Smith, who got engaged to his girlfriend, Leah Thompson, on Tuesday.

Leah and Conner shared the news with followers via a collaborative Instagram carousel post, which featured picturesque photos of their engagement. 

“Still can’t get over last night… 9/26/23 [ring emoji],” Leah wrote in the caption.

Conner also posted an Instagram Reel of their engagement, further detailing the special moment over an unreleased song he penned for his new fiancée.

“My girlfriend always wanted her grandma’s diamond as her wedding ring,” he writes via onscreen text in the Reel. “So I asked her to marry me on what would have been her grandmother’s 90th birthday.”

“Even before she was my girlfriend, I knew I would marry Leah Grace one day if she ever let me…@_leahthompson Thank you for trusting me with your heart,” Conner adds in the caption of Leah, who also starred as his love interest in the “Take It Slow” music video.

Conner is currently approaching the top 20 on the country charts with “Creek Will Rise.”

Tickets to his upcoming Creek Will Rise Tour can be purchased now at connersmithmusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
3:31pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice Ft. Florida Georgia Lin
3:25pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
3:22pm
Amarillo SkyJason Aldean
3:18pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
3:15pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Finding Joy: Craig Ferguson Unplugged
2

Kane Brown Had Doubts About 'Bury Me In Georgia'
3

Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans "Speechless"
4

Dave Barry's 'Swamp Story': Florida's Wild Tales Unveiled
5

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True