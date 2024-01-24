96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Conner Smith’s taking his hometown show digital

January 24, 2024 11:15AM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Not able to make it for Conner Smith‘s sold-out album release show in Nashville? Fret not, he’s got you covered.

Conner will livestream the show for free on Friday, January 26, at 9:15 p.m. CT on YouTube and Facebook.

“Sold out, hometown, album release show this Friday at @bbowlnashville. We’ve set up a free livestream for y’all to watch at home if you can’t be there,” Conner shares on Instagram.

Conner’s debut album, Smoky Mountains, arrives Friday via The Valory Music Co. The 12-track project features the title track, “Meanwhile in Carolina” and “Creek Will Rise,” which is continuing its ascent on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Feat. Morgan Wallen
5:42pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch
5:39pm
Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
5:34pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
5:26pm
Thunder RollsGarth Brooks
5:23pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed
2

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
3

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
4

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
5

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations