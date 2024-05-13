Controlled Burn/Live Fire Training Scheduled For Friday

Live fire training has been scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility on Friday, May 17.

This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. You may receive calls of inquiry or concern. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2044 (24 hours).