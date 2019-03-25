Cops Arrest 104 Year Old Woman

A 104-year-old British woman recently got to cross a big item off her bucket list and got arrested at the same time. That’s because getting arrested was her bucket list item.

Anne Brokenbrow has lived a very law-abiding life and has been an upstanding citizen. But last Wednesday, police officers arrived at her elder-care facility and placed her under arrest.

Anne was asked by a charity, which grants the wishes of seniors, to think of something she’s always wanted to do and her response was, “To be arrested.” She added, “I am 104 and I have never been on the wrong side of the law.”

Officers handcuffed her and placed her into a police car. She’s been charged with “being a good citizen.”