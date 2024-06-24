96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Corey Kent announces album #2, ‘Black Bandana’

June 24, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Corey Kent is set to release his sophomore album, Black Bandana, on Sept. 6.

The “Wild as Her” singer says hope and perseverance inspired the project. 

 “There are a few virtues that I live my life by. They have guided me in the toughest and darkest of times. One being unwavering hope… believing if the odds are one in a million, you’ll be the one,” Corey shares. “Another being relentless perseverance… when everyone else quits, you stay the course.”

“This album embodies those virtues. We all have our battles to fight. Our people to love and protect. It ain’t always easy,” he says. “When the going gets tough and you feel like waving the white flag, I hope this record inspires you to raise a black bandana instead.”

Black Bandana is available for preorder and presave now. The first preview track, “Never Ready,” is also out on digital platforms.

For tickets to Corey’s upcoming fall Black Bandana Tour, head to coreykentofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Over Being Under YouLaura Bryna
4:24am
We RideBryan Martin
4:21am
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
4:17am
One Bad HabitTim Mcgraw
4:14am
Ain'T No Love In OklahomaLuke Combs
4:11am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage During Concert
2

Lainey Wilson Addresses Jon Bon Jovi Praising Her
3

Behind the Glam: Catherine Ariale on Touring with "The Cher Show"
4

Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from "Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult"
5

City Confirms Loss of ‘Inert Plastic Media’ into Local Waterway After Recent Heavy Rainfall