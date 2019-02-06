Costco selling 24-pound cheese ‘Wedding Cake’ capable of feeding 150 guests
Feb 6, 2019 @ 9:19 AM

 

If you like cheese and you are dying to have it front and center at your wedding or next special event then Costco has something for you.

Costco is selling a 5-tier wedding cake made completely out of cheese.  The 5 level ‘cake’ is made up of wheels of Red Leicester, Danish Blue, and Murcia al Vino from cheese purveyors Sid Wainer & Son.  The ‘Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake’ weighs 24 pounds, serves up to 150 people and will cost you $440 (at least the shipping is free!)

If you could pick one food to eat for the rest of your life what would it be?

