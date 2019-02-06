Costco selling 24-pound cheese ‘Wedding Cake’ capable of feeding 150 guests

If you like cheese and you are dying to have it front and center at your wedding or next special event then Costco has something for you.

Costco is selling a 5-tier wedding cake made completely out of cheese. The 5 level ‘cake’ is made up of wheels of Red Leicester, Danish Blue, and Murcia al Vino from cheese purveyors Sid Wainer & Son. The ‘Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake’ weighs 24 pounds, serves up to 150 people and will cost you $440 (at least the shipping is free!)

If you could pick one food to eat for the rest of your life what would it be?