Could Country Music Have Another Blockbuster Summer?

After an unprecedented year of chart dominance in 2023, country music looks to have another successful summer as Morgan Wallen and country music newcomer Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” top the Billboard Hot 100 and other newcomers like Shaboozey and Beyoncé sell and stream well.

“I Had Some Help” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week on Tuesday (May 28), one week after debuting with the biggest streaming total for a song since chart calculation algorithms were modified in September 2020.

Shaboozey’s debut on the Billboard chart for performance as a solo artist, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” came in at number four on the Hot 100 this week. Shaboozey worked with Beyoncé on two songs for her album “Cowboy Carter,” which topped the country charts and the Billboard 200 for two weeks earlier this year.

Country music still leads the Billboard 200 albums chart: Zach Bryan’s self-titled album is number eight, and Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” (2023) and “Dangerous: The Double Album” (2021) are numbers three and six, respectively.

The U.S. Spotify top 50 includes 11 country songs, led by Post Malone and Wallen’s hit and Zach Bryan’s new track “Pink Skies.”