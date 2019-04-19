Could Pole Dancing Become An Olympic Sport?

Pole dancing isn’t just for ‘gentleman’s clubs’ anymore. It’s become an exercise craze and might even bec an Olympic sport one day.

Elizabeth Blanchard, who teaches pole dancing at the L.A. studio X-Pole, says it would be “amazing” to see pole dancing in the Olympics and called it “a matter of time”.

In 2017, pole dancing was designated with ‘observer status’, considered an important first step towards joining the Olympics.

But either way, pole dancing is great exercise, and Blanchard says you can burn “as many calories as you want”.

Have you ever tried pole dancing? Would you be willing to try a class?