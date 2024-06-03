96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Could we be getting new Old Dominion music soon?

June 3, 2024 2:45PM CDT
ABC

New Old Dominion music is on the horizon.

The band recently took to social media platform X to tease a new, as-yet-untitled track.

Their first post featured frontman Matthew Ramsey in the studio with a hand on the digital mixer. The follow-up post was a nine-second instrumental snippet of a midtempo tune.

You can check out the teasers on Old Dominion’s X now.

If you’re going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest, you can catch them live at the CMA Close Up Stage on Thursday and at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. For more information, visit cmafest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

