Councilmembers from Districts 3 & 6 to Co-Host Community Meeting Regarding Electric Competition

November 29, 2023 9:00AM CST
City of Lubbock

District 3 Councilmember Mark W. McBrayer & District 6 Councilmember Latrelle Joy will co-host a community meeting Tuesday, December 5, 2023, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the shopping period opens January 5, 2024.

Visit LPandL.com to learn more.

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Green Lawn Church of Christ, 5701 19th Street

