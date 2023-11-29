Councilmembers from Districts 3 & 6 to Co-Host Community Meeting Regarding Electric Competition
November 29, 2023 9:00AM CST
District 3 Councilmember Mark W. McBrayer & District 6 Councilmember Latrelle Joy will co-host a community meeting Tuesday, December 5, 2023, to discuss the upcoming switch to electric competition. Representatives from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will be in attendance to answer citizen questions about picking a new electric provider when the shopping period opens January 5, 2024.
Visit LPandL.com to learn more.
When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Green Lawn Church of Christ, 5701 19th Street
More about: