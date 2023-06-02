96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting

June 2, 2023 8:52AM CDT
Lubbock

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy will host a District 6 community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at the Groves Branch Library. The topic of the community meeting will be to discuss and hear input about the brick streets along Broadway.

“We want you to come express your opinions, your new ideas, and ask questions about the brick streets,” said Councilwoman Latrelle Joy. “Public opinion is crucial and necessary as we decide what to do with our brick streets, so please come make your voice heard.”

The City of Lubbock is currently seeking input regarding the design of the Broadway Corridor. There is a survey about the bricks online at www.mylubbock.us/broadway, and physical surveys are available to fill out at all libraries and community centers in Lubbock.

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street

