Countdown to Sin City: Garth’s rehearsing for Vegas

Mary Kouw/CBS

Garth Brooks is getting road-ready — or make that Vegas-ready, as he prepares for his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The May 18 kickoff of the superstar’s Plus ONE residency is less than 80 days away, and “rehearsals have started,” he revealed on Monday’s weekly edition of Inside Studio G.

“What I love about it is this is something that we’ve never done before,” he says of the new show, which he’s hinted may include band members and guests, especially his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Garth has close to 30 Vegas dates booked this year, with more on the way in 2024 due to demand.

