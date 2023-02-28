96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Countdown to Sin City: Garth’s rehearsing for Vegas

February 28, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
Countdown to Sin City: Garth’s rehearsing for Vegas

Mary Kouw/CBS

Garth Brooks is getting road-ready — or make that Vegas-ready, as he prepares for his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 

The May 18 kickoff of the superstar’s Plus ONE residency is less than 80 days away, and “rehearsals have started,” he revealed on Monday’s weekly edition of Inside Studio G.

“What I love about it is this is something that we’ve never done before,” he says of the new show, which he’s hinted may include band members and guests, especially his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Garth has close to 30 Vegas dates booked this year, with more on the way in 2024 due to demand.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
3:27am
Cheaper Than The TruthSmith & Wesley
3:23am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
3:20am
SidewaysDierks Bentley
3:17am
Doing Life With MeEric Church
3:14am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now