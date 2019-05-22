Country Music Fans Are Upset That Lil Nas X Partnered With Wrangler Jeans

Country fans are upset with Wrangler Jeans because of their partnership with chart-topper, Lil Nas X.

The “Old Town Road” artist teamed up with Wrangler for a capsule collection and a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the video for the viral hit song.

Many Country music fans voiced their displeasure with the partnership, “Yeah but Wrangler has for hundreds of years been a cowboy/country gold type of jean! Why would you try to make it about rap music just because rap music is trying to be country? I agree such a step down for Wrangler!,” one fan tweeted in response to Wrangler’s post on the new partnership.

Wrangler is supporting their decision to partner with Lil Nas X, even professionally clapping back at Country music fans, “Our western heritage and offering a quality product for all wearers will always be the very heart of our brand,” the brand responded on Instagram.

What do you think about Lil Nas X’s collaboration with Wrangler Jeans?