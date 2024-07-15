Country Music Fans Bombard Luke Bryan With Questions after Latest Instagram Post

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

July 15, 2024 9:41AM CDT
Luke Bryan is currently on a cross-country tour, but fans are eager for more music from him.

Despite his busy schedule, fans are clamoring for a new album from the American Idol judge. Luke recently performed his hit song “Mind of a Country Boy” at his 32 Bridge bar in Nashville, sparking excitement among fans.

While details about his next album are still scarce, fans are eagerly anticipating new music from the country music sensation.

Bryan is currently on his “Mind of a Country Boy” tour and will follow it up with his 2024 Farm Tour and then head to Mexico for his 10th annual Crash My Playa festival.

 

