Country music’s coming alive through puppetry

June 20, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Getty Images

If you’re going to be in Nashville this June, you’re in for a treat.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is bringing country music’s story to life through its String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry program. 

The free event will immerse visitors into the genre’s rich history through almost 100 puppets, ranging from Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift. The Nashville Public Library and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum are joint producers of this show.

String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry will take place at the museum’s Ford Theatre from June 26 to July 1. No admission ticket is required.

For more information and to check out other events, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

