“Country On”: Luke Bryan adds new dates to Las Vegas residency in 2023

September 27, 2022 1:00PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan is extending his residency in Las Vegas. 

The country superstar has added a dozen new dates to Luke Bryan: Vegas in 2023, taking over the Resorts World Theatre on February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11, March 22, 24, 25, 29 and 31 and April 1.

Luke will close out 2022 with previously announced shows on November 30 and December 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. 

“We’re having so much fun in Vegas, we’re staying!” Luke writes on Instagram, adding in a statement, “I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way. Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

The “Country On” hitmaker launched the Vegas residency in February 2022 featuring a mobile stage that moves to the beat of his hit songs and a catwalk that extends up to the ceiling. 

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET. 

