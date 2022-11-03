Country Star Tim McGraw Wore Father Tug’s Phillies Jersey At World Series

Tim McGraw attended Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia, wearing his father’s jersey to the joy of Phillies fans. The three-time Grammy winner pointed to the elder McGraw’s No. 45 at Citizens Bank Park. McGraw’s father won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980. On Friday, Tug McGraw tweeted “let’s go #Phillies!” along with a clip of his father striking Willie Wilson out in 1980. When Tim McGraw was 11 years old and discovered his birth certificate and who his father was. Tim told NPR radio earlier this year that Tug McGraw told him during a lunch date that they could be friends but not family. His father died in 2004 at 59 from brain cancer. McGraw put his father’s ashes on the mound before the 2008 World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.