Country stars share their first CMA Fest memory

June 29, 2023 10:20AM CDT
Courtesy of Country Music Association

It’s time to take a trip down memory lane with some of your favorite country stars.

The Country Music Association recently shared a preview clip of its upcoming 75-minute documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair.

In the Instagram video, artists such as Carrie UnderwoodDierks BentleyDolly Parton and Reba McEntire sat down to chat about their first CMA Fest memory.

“My first experience with CMA Fest was as a fan,” shared Carrie. “I cut line on a whole bunch of people one time as a little kid,” laughed Chris Young

Reba recalled, “I got my pen ready, and they walked up, and they looked at my name, looked at me and said, ‘Do you know where the bathroom is?’”

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair premieres Wednesday, July 5, on Hulu. While you wait, preview it with this clip and the official trailer now.

