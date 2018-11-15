Country Stars Shine on the CMA Red Carpet By News Desk | Nov 14, 2018 @ 8:01 PM NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Whit Sellers, Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Recording artist Cole Swindell attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Lane attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Carly Pearce and Michael Ray attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Mitchell Tenpenny attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jon Pardi attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cassidy Black and singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Musicians Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Lynn and singer Chris Janson attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of musical duo Brothers Osborne attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Katelyn Jae and singer-songwriter Kane Brown attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Martina McBride attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of musical duo Sugarland attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Caroline Boyer and singer-songwriter Luke Bryan attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brittney Marie Kelley, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of musical duo Florida Georiga Line and Hayley Hubbard attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LoCash attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)