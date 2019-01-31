Country Stars Who Have Played Football
The Big game is this Sunday and There’s a few country singers who have played football

 

  1. Chase Rise – Rice was a linebacker for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. An injury prevented him from pursuing a professional football career.

 

  1. Garth Brooks – In high school, Brooks played football and baseball, and ran track & field. His football aspirations ended when he took a track scholarship to Oklahoma State University.
  2. Kenny Chesney – was a wide receiver on the football team at Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tenn.

 

4.  Toby Keith – After playing as a defensive end on the Moore High School football in his native Oklahoma, Keith played semi-pro football for the Oklahoma City Drillers, a farm team for the United States Football League’s Oklahoma Outlaws.

 

  1. Trace Atkins – Adkins played football as an offensive lineman in both high school and college. After walking onto the Louisiana Tech football team, however, he got injured — and, well, here we are today.

 

  1.  Willie Nelson – The Red Headed Stranger played football for Abbott High School in Abbott, Texas. He was a halfback.

 

1.  Sam Hunt – Quarterback at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

