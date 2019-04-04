Couple Celebrates 82 Years Of Wedded Bliss

A 50th or 75th wedding anniversary is a monumental milestone worth celebrating, but one North Carolina couple is saying, “Hold my beer.”

D.W. Williams and his wife, Willie Williams, recently celebrated their 82nd anniversary and is believed to be one of the longest-married couples ever.

D.W. is 103 years old and Willie is 100. Their family threw them a party earlier this week to celebrate the milestone and also their birthdays, which are both in March.

Their granddaughter, B.J. Williams-Greene, said, “To see them at this age and still doing well, it’s just a blessing to have them here.”

As for the secret to their long marriage, the couple agreed, “Just be nice to each other.”